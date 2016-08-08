MOSCOW Aug 8 New car sales in Russia fell 16.6 percent year on year to 109,410 vehicles in July, after a 12.5 percent fall in June, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.

Last month, the AEB updated its 2016 full-year market forecast to 1.44 million units, representing a 10.3 percent fall compared to 2015. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)