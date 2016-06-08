MOSCOW, June 8 New car sales in Russia fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to 107,665 vehicles in May, after an 8.5-percent fall in April, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday.

In the first five months of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 14.7 percent year-on-year at 548,119, the AEB said in statement, adding it would update its full-year forecast next month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)