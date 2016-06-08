UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 8 New car sales in Russia fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to 107,665 vehicles in May, after an 8.5-percent fall in April, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday.
In the first five months of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 14.7 percent year-on-year at 548,119, the AEB said in statement, adding it would update its full-year forecast next month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources