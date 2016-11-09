UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Nov 9 New car sales in Russia fell 2.6 percent year-on-year to 126,658 vehicles in October, after a 10.9 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources