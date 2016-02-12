NABEREZHNIYE CHELNY, Russia Feb 12 Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec said on Friday it was considering converting part of the debt it is owed by Avtovaz into shares to increase the troubled carmaker's capital.

"A possible scenario under consideration is the injection of additional capital by putting additional funds into the share capital and converting a part of the debt. At the same time, Rostec intends to keep its share of the capital at the level of 25 percent," Rostec said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)