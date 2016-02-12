UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NABEREZHNIYE CHELNY, Russia Feb 12 Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec said on Friday it was considering converting part of the debt it is owed by Avtovaz into shares to increase the troubled carmaker's capital.
"A possible scenario under consideration is the injection of additional capital by putting additional funds into the share capital and converting a part of the debt. At the same time, Rostec intends to keep its share of the capital at the level of 25 percent," Rostec said. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources