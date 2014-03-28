MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's biggest automaker Avtovaz on Friday reported a loss for the year of 7.9 billion roubles ($222 million) and said its main goal for 2014 is to make the company profitable.

"We will focus on resolving the following tasks: labour productivity increase, product quality improvement, launch of new models and cost reduction," Avtovaz president Bo Andersson said in a press release.

($1 = 35.6375 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Megan Davies)