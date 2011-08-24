MOSCOW Aug 24 The head of AvtoVAZ , Russia's biggest carmaker, said on Wednesday that it expected flat net profit for 2011, the first time it has indicated its earnings outlook for the year.

Igor Komarov told reporters the net profit for this year is seen at between 3.5 billion roubles ($123.5 million) and 3.6 billion roubles to Russian Accounting Standards, after the carmaker swung to a 3.6 billion rouble 2010 profit.

"We expect at least the same profit to international standards," he said.

AvtoVAZ, 25 percent owned by France's Renault , has been the chief beneficiary of a government programme that rewards drivers with a 50,000 rouble ($1,788) trade-in on new models. (Reporting by Nastya Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Lidia Kelly and Will Waterman) ($1=28.35 Rouble)