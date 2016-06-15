UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, June 15 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 7,445 of Lada Largus cars by Avtovaz sold since Nov. 16, 2015, due to possible faults in the vehicles' cooling systems. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources