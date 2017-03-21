MOSCOW, March 21 Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall of 106,723 Lada Kalina and Granta cars by Avtovaz sold since Sept. 3, 2015, due to possible technical problems.

"All repair work will be done free of charge for the owners," the agency said.

