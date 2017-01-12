MOSCOW Jan 12 Sales of Lada cars edged down by 1 percent to 266,296 in 2016, Russian carmaker Avtovaz said on Thursday.

Avtovaz has about 20 percent of the Russian light passenger car market. According to the company's estimates, Russian auto market shrank by 12 percent last year.

In December, Lada sales jumped by 17.8 percent year-on-year to 27,630, the company added. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)