(Corrects to 9.25 billion shares, not roubles)

MOSCOW Feb 10 Avtovaz, Russia's largest carmaker, will offer investors 9.25 billion shares in a secondary share offering, Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

Avtovaz is offering shares at 10.3 roubles apiece, Interfax said, adding the shares would be placed via a closed subscription with Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. as a potential buyer.

($1 = 58.5450 roubles)