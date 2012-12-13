* Pertsovsky to add Europe, emerging markets role
* Some foreign players withdraw as state banks expand
* BAML seeks Russian banking licence
By Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Dec 13 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
has hired a former top executive at Renaissance Capital
to head its Moscow operation, beefing up its presence as
competition from state-owned rivals forces some Western banks to
retreat from Russia.
Alexander Pertsovsky will also join BAML's executive
committee covering Europe and the emerging markets, excluding
Asia, the business group's president, Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, said
in an internal memo to staff on Thursday.
The high-profile move follows the takeover of Renaissance
Capital, the Russia-focused investment bank founded by New
Zealander Stephen Jennings, by billionaire Russian politician
Mikhail Prokhorov's investment firm Onexim.
Some Western banks are reducing their presence in Russia,
with Credit Suisse recently announcing that it would
shift some investment banking advisory staff from Moscow to
London as part of a broader cost-cutting drive.
"That's not what clients want - they want to have access to
top people, to decision makers," Pertsovsky told Reuters in a
telephone interview after his appointment.
State-controlled Russian players, Sberbank and VTB
, have built out their investment banking operations,
competing aggressively for a shrinking pool of fees from Russian
merger and capital markets deals.
Yet BAML, the product of a takeover of Merrill Lynch by
Charlotte-based Bank of America at the height of the 2008
financial crisis, still sees opportunities in Russia as market
reforms make it easier for foreigners to trade stocks and bonds.
"The investment banking and corporate banking markets are
starting to normalise," Pertsovsky said, adding that BAML
offered the deal-making capacity and balance sheet to finance
transactions on a global scale.
BAML has not yet secured a Russian banking licence, but one
could be granted in late 2013 or early 2014, according to a
source familiar with the bank's plans. That would open up access
to rouble-denominated fixed income markets.
The bank is a lead adviser to state-controlled oil major
Rosneft on its $55 billion acquisition of
Anglo-Russian oil firm, Russia's largest-ever takeover
deal.
Pertsovsky, who headed Renaissance Capital and its parent,
Renaissance Group, until June, will start his new job in
February. Former central banker Konstantin Korishchenko stood
down as BAML's Russia head in September.