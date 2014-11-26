LONDON Nov 26 Russian Standard Bank's $350
million subordinated bond due April 2018 fell 2 cents in price
on Wednesday after the bank offered to pay creditors a higher
coupon if they consented to a maturity extension.
The bond, issued in 2012, is trading at 62 cents in the
dollar, according to ThomsonReuters data.
Russian companies have been struggling to raise capital in
global markets because of Western sanctions imposed in response
to the Kremlin's perceived meddling in Ukraine. Those have
managed to tap markets have had to pay exorbitant yields.
Analysts said the bank had asked for a so-called consent
solicitation on the bond, offering bondholders a pre-emptive
consent fee along with a hike in the coupon to 13 percent from
the current 10.75 percent if maturity were extended by two
years.
Jefferies analyst Richard Segal said the bond had already
been weakening in recent days, "therefore investors in these
bonds will not be subject to any form of 'sticker shock' from
this morning's unexpected announcement".
Subordinated debt ranks after other debts if a company falls
into liquidation or bankruptcy.
Commerzbank strategist Dmitrij Tichonov said the request was
"a reflection of the state of the Russian market".
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)