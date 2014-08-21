(Refiled to remove editor's notes at top)

Aug 21 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International played down the significance of western sanctions on Russia to its business there despite being one of the foreign banks most exposed to the country.

European banks are the main foreign players in Russia, which is dominated by hundreds of local banks and some large state-controlled firms such as Sberbank, VTB and Gazprombank, which have been hit by sanctions on raising funds overseas due to the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

Overseas banks had $209 billion worth of loans to Russia at the end of March when sanctions were first introduced, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements, which tracks cross-border lending from 25 of the world's major countries.

European banks accounted for $154.6 billion of the foreign lending to Russia or 74 percent. U.S. banks had $27 billion and Japanese banks had $19.45 billion.

In Europe, French banks had $47 billion of exposure to Russia, Italian banks had loans of $25.7 billion, German banks had exposure of $17.4 billion, Dutch banks had $16.6 billion and British banks had $15.9 billion worth of loans, according to the BIS data. Figures for Austrian banks were not available.

Foreign banks most exposed to Russia include Raiffeisen, Italy's Unicredit and France's Societe Generale .

Only SocGen, UniCredit and three other banks listed Russia as one of their top 10 country exposures under data released by the EU's bank regulator, the European Banking Authority (EBA), last year.

Here are details on selected bank exposures:

RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL:

The Austrian lender is heavily reliant on Russia, which accounted for 56 percent of net profit in the second quarter.

Raiffeisen is a top-10 bank in Russia with a loan book of 10.3 billion euros, nearly 2.8 million customers and nearly 8,500 employees.

The bank said it had 20.5 billion euros in exposure to Russia at the end of June, predominantly focused on companies which account for 65 percent of the exposure.

Its Russian unit made a pre-tax profit of 127 million euros in the second quarter down 9 percent from the previous quarter after provisions for soured loans jumped 60 percent.

UNICREDIT:

Italy's biggest bank by assets said it had an exposure of 18.6 billion euros to Russia at the end of June, the EBA data showed.

Unicredit said this month that it had grown its commercial loan book in Russia by 14 percent in the first half of this year.

Analysts at Berenberg estiamte that Russian loans account for 1.4 percent of Unicredit's group assets.

SOCIETE GENERALE:

France's second-biggest bank said it had exposure of 22.4 billion euros to Russia at the end of June, according to EBA data. That equated to 15.7 billion euros in risk-weighted assets.

Net profits at Societe Generale's Russian operations fell by a third in the second quarter amid tension with the west over Ukraine and a flagging domestic economy.

The bank took a 525 million euros goodwill writedown on its Russian operations in the first quarter.

Societe Generale said it had 13.4 billion euros in loans and 9 billion euros in deposits in Russia at the end of June, up 5 percent and 8 percent respectively from a year ago.

OTP BANK :

The Hungarian bank's exposure to Russia was 4.4 billion euros at the end of June, the EBA data showed.

BANK OF CYPRUS :

Its exposure to Russia was 1.6 billion euros at the end of June, the EBA data showed. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Steve Slater; Editing by Greg Mahlich)