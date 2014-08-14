* Russian banking sector seeks to offset Western sanctions
* Islamic finance still in infancy in Russia
* Lobby group says it could boost economy, investment
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Alexander Winning
DUBAI/MOSCOW, Aug 14 A lobby group for Russian
banks has written to Moscow's central bank seeking measures to
promote Islamic finance at a time when the banking sector is
facing a squeeze on foreign financing due to economic sanctions
imposed over the Ukraine crisis.
The Association of Russian Banks (ARB) said in a letter sent
to the central bank late last week that promoting Islamic
finance could give a boost to the economy and draw significant
investment from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, regions
where Islamic finance is flourishing.
Its appeal has risen as Russia's $2 trillion economy teeters
on the brink of recession with several top Russian banks
effectively shut out of Western capital markets due to Western
sanctions over Moscow's perceived backing for a pro-Russian
separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine.
Central among the lobby group's concerns is the absence of
Russian legislation regulating Islamic finance. This means banks
are unable to offer clients certain Islamic financial
instruments that comply with sharia (Islamic law), as well as a
lack of Islamic banks and the expertise needed to run them.
"It's not spelled out anywhere in Russian legal documents
what an Islamic financial institution, or sukuk (Islamic bonds)
or a mudaraba (a common Islamic financial contract) are," read
the letter, published on the ARB website. "To solve this
problem, we suggest adopting a special federal law."
Elsewhere in the letter, the ARB suggests setting up a
working group with input from Russia's Islamic clerics to draft
the necessary legal amendments and creating a central bank
department to supervise Islamic financial institutions.
Russia's central bank declined to comment when asked how it
would respond to the ARB initiatives.
PROMISING MARKET?
Russia's Islamic banking sector is still in its infancy,
despite some 20 million Muslims living in the country, but
experts say the market has potential.
In September 2011, AK BARS Bank, based in Russia's mainly
Muslim Tatarstan republic, obtained a $60 million, one-year loan
using the Islamic murabaha structure - the first international
Islamic deal arranged for a Russian institution.
In its second such deal, AK BARS Bank secured $100 million
from a syndicate of 11 banks in January.
Aznan Hasan, a sharia scholar and former member of
Malaysia's Central Sharia Advisory Council at the central bank,
said overseas Islamic banks were ready to invest in Russia if
officials were to adapt local legislation.
"I think we have enough capability to do this. Russia and
Central Asia are very good areas for Islamic finance," Hasan
said. "Malaysian banks are willing to consider going into
Russia, but there needs to be the initiative to change the
regulatory framework and the government needs to be willing to
accommodate these banks."
Such investors could provide a much-needed source of
additional financing given that many foreign banks are now loath
to lend to Russian corporates for fear of falling foul of U.S.
and European Union sanctions.
Commercial banks were estimated to hold Islamic banking
assets worth over $1.7 trillion in 2013, according to a study by
Ernst & Young, roughly a third of which came from Gulf-based
Islamic banks.
Russia's banking sector had about 60 trillion roubles ($1.7
trillion) worth of assets as of the end of June, according to
data from Fitch Ratings.
Should Russia's central bank respond positively to the ARB's
lobbying effort, it could draw on the experience of former
Soviet republics Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, all of
which are drafting new laws to regulate Islamic
banking.
Behnam Gurbanzada, director of Islamic banking at
International Bank of Azerbaijan, called Russia a "promising"
platform to further the development of Islamic finance.
"It is obvious there is a lack of capital in Russia at the
present time," he said. "The Russian economy needs investment
and stable financing sources. Islamic banking is an alternative
source of funding for Russia."
(1 US dollar = 36.0199 Russian rouble)
