MOSCOW, March 26 Standard & Poor's ratings services revised down its outlook on St Petersburg-based Bank Rossiya on Wednesday to "negative" from "stable", reflecting that U.S. sanctions imposed on the bank could have a negative effect on its business.

The rating agency said it was also suspending its rating as the sanctions "preclude us from maintaining a rating on the bank".

Bank Rossiya, described by the U.S. as "the personal bank for senior officials" of Russia, was sanctioned alongside its chairman and largest shareholder Yuri Kovalchuk on Thursday. (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)