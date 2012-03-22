MOSCOW, March 22 Russia should cut its ownership of state banks to below 50 percent, President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, in what would be the boldest move yet in the government's multi-billion dollar privatisation plan.

In a statement on the Kremlin's website, Medvedev instructed the government and central bank to propose a plan to cede control of its two biggest lenders -- Sberbank and VTB .

The two banks are already part of the state's privatisation programme, but until now only minority stakes have been slated for auction.

The government raised $3.3 billion from the placement of a 10 percent stake in VTB early in 2011, leaving it with a 75.5 percent controlling share. It has previously said it wants to exit the bank completely by 2017.

Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, postponed a plan to sell a 7.6 percent stake in September due to the downturn in equity markets. It is expected to revisit the plan this year now its share price has partially recovered.

Russia wants to privatise a long list of companies to raise cash and bring in foreign investment and expertise.

The plan -- launched in the summer of 2010 -- is expected to continue after Medvedev gives up the presidency to Vladimir Putin in May, who won an election earlier this month.

The Sberbank stake sale is only expected to be set in motion if the stock is trading above 100 roubles a share, higher than Thursday's price of 96 roubles, but investors will expect a premium to that as news of the offering is likely to put pressure on the share price.

A sale of the stake, valued at around $5.8 billion, would leave the government with a bare majority from the current 57.6 percent share -- held through the central bank. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Cowell)