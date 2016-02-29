MOSCOW Feb 29 The first deputy governor of the
Russian central bank said on Monday that the number of banking
licence withdrawals in Russia could fall in a couple of years'
time.
"I think that within a couple of years we will manage with
this," Alexei Simanovsky told journalists, referring to the
central bank's ongoing cleanup of the banking sector.
"The main part of the work we did in 2014-15 and we will
continue in 2016. Probably something will be left over for 2017
also."
Simanovsky said licence withdrawals in a couple of years
could amount to individual cases, as opposed to the tens that
occurred last year and the year before.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)