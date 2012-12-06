UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 6 Russia's central bank expects that rapid consumer lending growth across domestic banking system will last for two more years, based on lenders' plans, a senior central bank official said on Thursday.
Russia's retail lending grew 33 percent in January-October, three times the pace of corporate lending, reflecting the local banks' shift towards high-marginal consumer lending as spiking interest rates have weakened demand from corporate borrowers.
Sergei Moiseev, the deputy head of the central bank's financial stability department, told a conference that the highest lending growth - of around 60 percent - comes from consumer loans, such as loans to purchase TVs.
"This growth rate seems to continue for the next two years, as we see it," he said.
Russia's 1,000-strong banking system accounts for 76 percent of the country's gross domestic product - less than in developed countries, suggesting banks still have room to expand to meet borrowing needs of the 140 million-plus population.
But the central bank is worried that rapid growth in non-collateralised loans - with deposit expansion far weaker than lending - may hide bad loan risks and create a bubble, ready to explode if oil prices plunge.
The regulator has already warned it plans to demand tougher provisions to guard against default in the lowest-risk category of retail loans.
Russia's central bank expects domestic banks to post around 1 trillion roubles ($32.46 billion) in profits this year, half of which should be spent on capital support - a liquidity cushion needed to absorb possible shocks.
($1 = 30.8030 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Ron Askew)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources