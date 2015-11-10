MOSCOW Nov 10 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday it had withdrawn the licences of four small Moscow-based banks for violating banking regulations, part of a long-running campaign to clean up the country's financial sector.

They were Russian Slavic Bank, Regional Bank for Development, Regional Savings Bank and Mezhregionbank. Only Russian Slavic Bank was in Russia's top 120 banks by assets.

Two of the banks had infringed rules governing minimum capital levels, one was suspected of submitting misleading financial reports and the fourth of breaking laws on money laundering and financing terrorism, the central bank said in statements on its website.

Several had engaged in high-risk lending, it added.

The central bank has revoked the licences of around 80 banks this year, approaching the 87 licence withdrawals of 2014.

The clean-up has gathered pace since Elvira Nabiullina became head of the central bank in the summer of 2013 and is partly aimed at stemming large-scale capital flight and minimising risks to depositors.

Russia still has over 700 functioning banks. President Vladimir Putin has given his public blessing to the banking-sector clean-up on a number of occasions. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush and John Stonestreet)