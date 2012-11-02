LONDON Nov 2 Russian banks VTB and Vnesheconombank (VEB) are looking to squeeze $2.25 billion out of the international loan market at a time when many lenders are nearing their country limits, bankers said.

Russia's other top banks Sberbank and Gazprombank only recently satisfied $2 billion worth of loan demand.

VTB, Russia's second-biggest lender, is pushing ahead with plans for a $1.5 billion, three-year syndicated loan, while state development bank VEB is aiming to get a $750 million, three-year deal signed by the end of 2012.

Banks' responses were due on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, respectively, one of the bankers said.

VEB declined to comment and VTB was not immediately available.

VTB's proposed deal structure mirrors Sberbank's $1.5 billion, three-year deal that was signed in mid-October. VTB is trying to replicate the all-in pricing (interest rate plus fees) of 190 basis points over Libor, which several banks said was an "aggressive" tactic by Sberbank, the bankers said.

"It is difficult because banks have certain limits for Russia and some banks would have used them in deals that have already happened," the first banker said.

"Gazprombank and Sberbank were new money deals, so it is going to put a bit more pressure on banks' country limits."

However, VTB and VEB's regular borrowing history may give volume-hungry banks some flexibility when it comes to negotiating the deals with their credit committees.

"For deals that are considered important and are being done at a relatively fair price, there is abundant liquidity in the loan markets," a second banker said, adding that the Russian banks will need to incorporate profitable ancillary business into the deal in order to help whet lenders' appetite.

The two banks' ability to raise multi-billion loans within a tight timeframe was clearly demonstrated last year.

VEB signed a $2.45 billion deal in April in 2011 - marking Russia's largest-ever financial institution (FI) syndicated loan - with VTB stealing the show only three months later with a new record deal of $3.13 billion. (Editing by David Holmes)