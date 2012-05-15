MOSCOW May 15 Russian banks lost 198 billion
roubles ($6.5 billion) on equity and bond markets last year, the
central bank said on Tuesday, describing the losses as
"moderate" in a year when the country's benchmark stock index
fell by 17 percent.
Banks lost 33 billion roubles on stocks and another 165
billion from bond investments, but the sector as a whole still
turned a profit of 848 billion roubles, central bank figures
showed.
Stock and bond holdings accounted for around 13.4 percent of
total Russian banking assets, leading the central bank to
describe the losses as "moderate" in a document posted on its
web site.
Russia has around 1,000 banks, with dominant
state-controlled lenders controlling around half of banking
system assets.
Russian banks have low direct exposure to European sovereign
debt, but are vulnerable to 'contagion' from the euro zone debt
crisis resulting from capital outflows and volatility in the oil
price.
($1 = 30.4150 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)