MOSCOW Jan 25 Russia's Expobank co-owner Igor Kim said on Monday he was interested in acquisitions in the sector in Russia and abroad in 2016.

"While there is a crisis, our model is to strike deals," Kim told reporters in Moscow. "The average size of our deals are banks with a capital of between $50 million and $100 million." (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)