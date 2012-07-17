MOSCOW, July 17 The owners of Russia's Nomos
bank and Otkritie are in talks to merge their
businesses in a deal that would create the country's
second-largest private lender following Alfa-Bank, business
daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
The talks are at a final stage as the two sides have reached
agreement on all main points of the proposed merger, Vedomosti
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
Nomos and Otkritie, which have a combined 608 billion
roubles ($18.64 billion) in assets, were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 32.6172 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Ron Popeski)