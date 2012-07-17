* Nomos No.13 Russian bank by assets, Otkritie No.32
* Merged bank to be No.2 privately owned lender after Alfa
* Alfa's assets still a fraction of Sberbank's
(Adds details, background)
By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, July 17 The owners of Nomos Bank
and Otkritie Bank are in talks about a
merger to create Russia's second-biggest private lender by
assets and step up competition to state-controlled industry
leaders, a source close to the talks said.
The talks are likely to have "a positive ending", the source
said on Tuesday. Nomos and Otkritie declined to comment.
Russia's banking industry is dominated by two
state-controlled groups, Sberbank and VTB,
and a large number of smaller players widely seen as needing to
merge to strengthen and compete.
A merger of Nomos and Otkritie would create a bank with
combined assets of 608 billion roubles ($19 billion), putting it
second to Alfa Bank, part of oil-to-retail tycoon Mikhail
Fridman's empire and whose assets stood at 913 billion as of
April 1, according to Interfax.
It would be the biggest such deal since mid-sized lenders
MDM and Ursa bank merged in 2008, with the aim of catching up
Alfa Bank and becoming stronger competitors against the
state-controlled banks.
The combined bank would still be significantly smaller than
the state giants - Alfa's balance sheet is just one-twelfth the
size of that of market leader and Europe's No.2 lender Sberbank.
As of the end of the first quarter, Nomos's assets were up
23 percent year-on-year to 455 billion roubles, while Otkritie's
assets were up 17 percent to 153 billion roubles, according to
Interfax data.
"If Nomos simply buys a stake in Otkritie, there would be
speculation of further additional capital to be raised as Nomos
will also probably acquire 44 percent in Bank Khanty-Mansyisk
(BKM) in September," Uralsib analysts wrote in a research note.
Nomos, which paid 12.1 billion roubles for a 51 percent
stake in BKM in 2010, has been reported to be seeking to raise
up to $600 million via a share sale to finance the purchase of
the remaining stake when markets improve.
However, Uralsib analysts said they believed Nomos could
merge with Otkritie "in a way that would avoid putting immediate
pressure on its capital."
As of the end of the first quarter, privately-owned Nomos
remained well-capitalised with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio
at 12.8 percent.
HARD TO GET SCALE
Over 50 percent of Russia's local banking system's assets
are state controlled. That has led some private players to seek
deals to increase their weight domestically, where overall
assets are equivalent to around 76 percent of Russia's gross
domestic product.
It has proven difficult, however, to achieve scale.
The 2008 deal between MDM and Ursa bank was aimed at
creating one of the largest privately-owned lenders in Russia.
But the merged MDM Bank is now only No.16 by assets, as its
key shareholders Igor Kim and Sergei Popov failed to agree on
strategy. Kim sold his 11-percent stake in MDM last year and
bought Barclays' local retail unit.
Gleb Shpilevoy, a Vienna-based analyst with Raiffeisen Bank
International, said Nomos had a track record as a sector
consolidator and its "marriage" with BKM was a successful one.
"If Nomos acquires Otkritie, I think Nomos will require
fresh capital, if the deal is to be carried out from its balance
sheet," said Shpilevoy. "In my view, this format of the deal
implies lower integration risks," he said.
"I think the option when both banks merge entails more
integration risks, as we have seen in the case of MDM/URSA."
Nomos' Moscow-traded shares were down 0.7 percent by 1100
GMT, lagging the overall MICEX index which was up 0.9
percent.
Otkritie Bank is majority-owned by Otkritie Financial Corp,
which is owned by its directors, VTB and minority shareholder
Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet
privatisations.
The Deposit Insurance Agency, Russia's equivalent of the
U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, also owns 24 percent
of Otkritie and would be likely to seek a buyer for its stake,
say analysts. The International Finance Corp. owns 14 percent.
Nomos bank is part-owned by Czech private equity firm PPF.
Russian businessman Alexander Nesis, who also owns a stake in
Polymetal, is also a shareholder.
(Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark
Potter)