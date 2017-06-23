MOSCOW, June 23 Russian Regional Development
Bank (RRDB), owned by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft
, has taken over the troubled Orthodox Church bank
Peresvet, the bank's documents showed on Friday.
Peresvet said on a regulatory filing that RRDB has become the
owner of almost 100 percent of the bank after Peresvet held an
additional share issue, part of a process to prevent the bank
from going into bankruptcy.
In October last year, the central bank introduced a
"temporary administration" at Peresvet, half of which belongs to
Russia's powerful Orthodox Church, as the lender faced issues
with its capital.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by David Evans)