NEW YORK, April 18 Russia should pursue further privatization of its state-owned banks gradually but must make sure markets are ready to digest the sales, the head of the country's second largest lender said on Wednesday.

"We would expect this privatization to be done considering market developments," said Andrey Kostin, president of VTB Bank, at a conference to mark the opening of the New York office of VTB Capital, the bank's investment banking arm.

While Kostin said he would like to see gradual acceleration of the process, he added that "further privatization should be done when markets are ready."

The state sold a 10-percent stake in VTB last year for about $3.3 billion, part of a three-year, 1 trillion rouble ($33.92 billion) privatization drive.

The government also plans to sell a 7.6-percent stake in Sberbank, its largest lender, this year. The stake is worth about $5.4 billion at current market prices and would be one of the largest ever Russian stock offerings.

First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said this week that the sale should happen this year but that high market volatility means "this is not the best moment."

VTB has more than $200 billion in assets and operations in 20 countries. The state owns a 75.5 percent stake. ($1 = 29.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)