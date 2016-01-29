MOSCOW Jan 29 The Russian central bank said on Friday it had relaxed regulations governing the exchange rates banks use to comply with its rules, in a move to protect them from excessive exposure to rouble risks.

The bank said in a statement that the relaxation of its regulations affected operations in the U.S. dollar, euro, the British pound, the Swiss franc and Japanese yen.

The central bank added the regulatory relaxations were effective from Jan. 1 to March 31 of this year and that banks could use the central bank's Jan. 1 exchange rates for those operations. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Lidia Kelly and Oksana Kobzeva)