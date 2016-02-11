MOSCOW Feb 11 Russia's central bank intends to toughen the requirements for banks involved in financial rehabilitation of other banks, the central bank's deputy governor Mikhail Sukhov said on Thursday.

The central bank regularly appoints banks considered healthy to act as investors in troubled banks undergoing financial rehabilitation.

In future such investors will need an additional capital reserve to qualify for the role, Sukhov said. He added that this reserve would need to be equivalent to at least 10 percent of the liabilities of the bank undergoing rehabilitation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)