* Central bank sees loans up 20-25 percent in 2012

* S&P says growth too fast, risky, cites rise in non-performing loans

* Mistakes of last crisis could be repeated - bankers

By Katya Golubkova

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 8 Rapid loan growth in Russia this year could herald a spike in bad loans and capital shortages in the financial sector, especially if the euro crisis escalates, Standard and Poor's has warned.

Russian regulators are comfortable with the quick pace of lending growth, but bankers and analysts cautioned this week that similar complacency preceded the 2008 crash that forced a sector bailout and plunged Russia into recession.

"One of the key risks we see in Russia now is very high lending growth... It was 25-27 percent in 2011 and we are likely to see quite a high figure this year as well," said Elena Romanova, associate director with Standard & Poor's in Russia.

The increase in non-performing loans (NPL), both as a proportion of fast-growing total loans and as an absolute sum, is also a matter of concern, Romanova added.

A top central banker forecast banking system loan growth of 20-25 percent this year, and played down the risk that the euro-zone crisis could hit Russia as hard as the last meltdown, when the economy shrank by 8 percent.

Moscow had to spend over 4 trillion roubles ($124 billion) to support the financial sector, pumping in 700 billion roubles via subordinated loans alone to boost capital in its two biggest lenders, Sberbank and VTB.

Fuelled by rising oil prices, Russia's economy grew rapidly from 2000, with annual lending growth running as high as 50 percent before being stopped in its tracks by the collapse of Lehman Brothers four years ago.

As the economy has started to recover, banks are increasing lending again, but NPLs are also rising. Based on Uralsib estimates, the ratio of NPLs to total loans stood at 5 percent in April, up from 4.7 percent in early 2012.

"This factor (high lending growth) is very important, not only due to the rapid pace itself but also because banks are taking a potentially large amount of non-performing loans," Romanova told the International Banking Congress in St Petersburg.

In absolute terms, NPLs now amount to around 1.2 trillion roubles ($37 billion), with another 1.6 trillion roubles counting as restructured loans, said Mikhail Sukhov, deputy chairman at the central bank.

"The possibility of an unfavourable scenario is very low ... But each new difficult situation always differs from the previous one, so we should be prepared," he said.

Alexei Simanovsky, a first deputy chairman at the central bank, said the bank is ready to support the system, using a wide range of instruments such as the easing of bad loan provision requirements.

ECONOMIC GROWTH, FUNDING WOES

Earlier this year, Moscow cut its economic growth forecast for 2012 to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent projected earlier and 4.3 percent seen in 2011.

Sberbank, however, estimates that, in the event of a series of disorderly sovereign defaults in the euro zone, Russia's economy could contract by 2.1 percent by the end of 2012.

"No one will be left unaffected if the crisis deepens. What's true is that the local banking sector is better prepared now but I'm a bit pessimistic over loan growth forecasts of over 20 percent," a senior western banker said.

Romanova also cited funding strains which accompany excessively fast lending growth, saying that privately owned banks were having to sacrifice margins to compete with their much larger state-controlled rivals.

"Rapid growth is also tied up with the need and sometimes inability to create an adequate funding structure, especially given current tight markets," she said.

According to central bank data, the domestic banking sector's capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.3 percent at the beginning of May, above the 10 percent level required to keep a licence.

The heads of Sberbank and VTB recently asked the central bank to provide long-term liquidity to support growth, and VTB chief executive Andrei Kostin even lobbied for three-year liquidity provision.

Central Bank Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said the bank is happy with its current ability to issue loans of up to one year and is not willing to extend maturities.

($1 = 32.2610 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva in St Petersburg and Maria Gordeyeva in Almaty, editing by Tim Pearce)