MOSCOW May 14 The Russian banking system is
stable enough to survive a worst-case economic crisis, central
bank stress test showed on Tuesday, even after it assumed an
even greater contraction than in previous tests.
Twice-yearly stress tests were introduced for Russia's banks
- the biggest of which are state-controlled Sberbank
and VTB - after the central bank was forced to spend
$200 billion to defend the rouble during the global crash,
helping banks refinance their hefty foreign liabilities.
The financial sector is now in stronger health and has
scaled back its international exposure.
"The Russian banking sector is relatively stable and can
withstand even extreme crisis development scenarios," the
central bank said in the report, published on its web site.
Even under an extreme scenario in which the Russian economy
contracts by 5 percent, the banking sector would survive having
to shoulder losses of 2.6 trillion roubles or 42 percent of its
total capital, the central bank said.
The sector's capital adequacy ratio - a liquidity cushion
essential to absorb possible shocks - under this scenario would
fall to 10.6 percent, but this would still be above a regulatory
minimum requirement of 10 percent, said the central bank, whose
previous stress tests had assumed an economic contraction of
just 2 percent.
The Russian economy grew 3.4 percent in 2012 but is expected
to slow to 2.4 percent this year - its lowest since 2009 -
affected by falls in both investment and consumer demand, the
Economy Ministry said last month.
($1 = 31.3567 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Maya
Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)