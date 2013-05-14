MOSCOW May 14 The Russian banking system is stable enough to survive a worst-case economic crisis, central bank stress test showed on Tuesday, even after it assumed an even greater contraction than in previous tests.

Twice-yearly stress tests were introduced for Russia's banks - the biggest of which are state-controlled Sberbank and VTB - after the central bank was forced to spend $200 billion to defend the rouble during the global crash, helping banks refinance their hefty foreign liabilities.

The financial sector is now in stronger health and has scaled back its international exposure.

"The Russian banking sector is relatively stable and can withstand even extreme crisis development scenarios," the central bank said in the report, published on its web site.

Even under an extreme scenario in which the Russian economy contracts by 5 percent, the banking sector would survive having to shoulder losses of 2.6 trillion roubles or 42 percent of its total capital, the central bank said.

The sector's capital adequacy ratio - a liquidity cushion essential to absorb possible shocks - under this scenario would fall to 10.6 percent, but this would still be above a regulatory minimum requirement of 10 percent, said the central bank, whose previous stress tests had assumed an economic contraction of just 2 percent.

The Russian economy grew 3.4 percent in 2012 but is expected to slow to 2.4 percent this year - its lowest since 2009 - affected by falls in both investment and consumer demand, the Economy Ministry said last month. ($1 = 31.3567 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Additional reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)