MOSCOW Aug 21 Bank St Petersburg, one
of a handful of listed non-state Russian banks, is to price
shares in an upcoming secondary public offering at 41 roubles
($1.24) apiece, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The share placing, to begin on Thursday, would allow it to
raise around $136 million, as it has previously disclosed it
would offer 110 million shares.
A banking source and a source on the financial market
previously told Reuters the size of the offering would be
$100-120 million, of which the bank's main owner and chief
executive, Alexander Savelyev, plans to buy $50 million worth of
shares.
Savelyev said in May the lender planned to raise at least
$150 million through a share sale in September to bolster its
capital adequacy ratio.
In 2007 it became the first private Russian bank to hold an
initial public offering, in which it raised $274 million. Two
years later, it raised another $200 million through the
placement of preferred shares.
Savelyev owns a 28 percent stake in Bank St Petersburg and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
holds 6.2 percent.
($1 = 32.9407 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; writing by Megan Davies, editing
by Alessandra Prentice and Stephen Nisbet)