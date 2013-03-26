(Adds details on 2012 results)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, March 26 Bank St Petersburg, one of a handful of listed Russian banks, said on Tuesday its net profit fell by 78 percent to 1.3 billion roubles ($42 million) in 2012 on higher provision charges and lower interest income.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bank to post 1.6 billion roubles in annual net profit. In 2011 the bank, Russia's No.15 by assets, posted 5.9 billion roubles in net profit.

The bank said that provisions for possible bad loans reached 6.4 billion roubles, up from 3.5 billion roubles in 2011, with net interest income falling to 12 billion roubles from 13.6 billion roubles a year earlier.

"It was not an easy year for the Bank. We struggled to remain profitable while dealing with squeezed margins and significant provisions," chairman Alexander Savelyev said in a statement.

Bank St Petersburg, in which Savelyev owns a 28.1 percent stake, said that its overall loan portfolio expanded 6.6 percent last year, while retail lending was up 41.8 percent.

It added that as at Jan. 1, 2013, the share of overdue loans stood at 5.2 percent of the total volume of loans, down from 5.7 percent a year before.

At the same time, the bank said that impaired not-past-due loans stood at 8.4 percent of total loans, up from 6.6 percent at Jan 1, 2012. The bank also wrote off 3.6 billion roubles last year, it said.

Despite the fall in net profit, the bank has recommended paying a dividend of 0.11 roubles per ordinary share and 12.76 roubles per preferred share in 2012, unchanged from 2011. ($1 = 30.9017 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Liza Dobkina; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Goodman)