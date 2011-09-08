MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian mid-sized oil company Bashneft said on Thursday its net profit increased in the second quarter to $532 million on the back of rising production and higher oil prices.

Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema (SSAq.L) , also said its revenues grew to $4.522 billion from $3.328 billion as reported in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)