MOSCOW Oct 30 The Moscow Arbitration court ruled on Thursday that shares in Bashneft owned by Russian conglomerate Sistema should be returned to the state after an "improper privatisation".
A Reuters correspondent at the court said the judge had ruled in favour of the General Prosecutor's office, which argued that oil producer Bashneft was unlawfully privatised in the early 2000s and subsequently sold to Sistema in 2009.
Sistema's main owner and chairman Vladimir Yevtushenkov was placed under house arrest in September for alleged involvement in money laundering related to the Bashneft sale. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.
