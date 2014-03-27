Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
MOSCOW, March 27 Russian oil producer Bashneft , owned by oil-to-telecoms holding Sistema, said on Thursday it had acquired oil firm Burneftegaz, which has assets in Western Siberia, in a deal worth more than $1 billion, including debt.
Bashneft has been increasing its oil production base to feed its own refineries in the Urals region of Bashkortostan.
The company said Burneftegaz' oil reserves are estimated at 53.4 million tonnes. Sources of funding for the transaction included debt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BRASILIA, March 20 Brazil's state-controlled oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA plans to resume planned asset sales as soon as possible following a state auditing court ruling validating the legality of the process, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Monday.
