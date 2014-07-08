BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
MOSCOW, July 8 Russian oil producer Bashneft said on Tuesday it was seeking approval from the central bank to issue up to 45 million shares in a London listing, up from 37 million planned before.
Bashneft earlier said it could place between $1 billion and $2 billion worth of shares in London as early as September.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
