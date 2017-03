MOSCOW, Sept 13 Bashneft, a mid-sized Russian oil producer, confirmed it plans an overseas share offering in 2014-2015 but said that it has not appointed banks or decided on an amount to be sold.

Bashneft is controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov through his oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema .

"The company is studying the possibility of an IPO at the end of 2014 or 2015, which was repeatedly said by our main shareholder," Bashneft said.