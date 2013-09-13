* Owners initially announced IPO plans after acquisition in
MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian oil firm Bashneft
plans a foreign share offering around the end of next
year, it said on Friday, but has not yet appointed banks or
decided on an amount to be sold.
The oil production and refining group is controlled by
Russian billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov through his oil and
telecoms conglomerate Sistema . The company
has been has been listed in Moscow since 2011 with 14 percent of
its shares in free float.
"The company is studying the possibility of an IPO at the
end of 2014 or 2015, which was repeatedly said by our main
shareholder," Bashneft said.
Sistema bought Bashneft for $2.5 million in 2010, valuing
the assets at $6 billion, and said at the time it may float the
company's shares overseas within the next five years.
Market sources say that Bashneft has been meeting with
bankers in recent months to discuss a possible offering
following rumours of a takeover by Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft, which denied the reports.
Rosneft earlier this year bought TNK-BP for $55 billion from
BP and a consortium of Soviet-born billionaires to become
the world's largest listed oil producer by output.
"Bashneft has had meetings in London about a possible sale,
but no parameters for a possible float are defined yet. The
management has also not approved any placement so far," a source
close to the IPO talks said.
Bashneft's oil production was up 2.2 percent last year at
15.4 million tonnes of oil, according to the company's website,
equivalent to around 309,000 barrels a day. It also operates
three refineries with a total crude oil throughput capacity of
24.1 million tonnes a year (480,000 barrels a day).