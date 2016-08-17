* Government postponed Bashneft stake sale on Tuesday
* Regional head says it should be delayed up to five years
* Pause needed for Bashneft to grow in value
* Bashneft essential for peace and calm in region
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Aug 17 Russia should delay selling its
majority stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft for
up to five years, until it is worth more, the head of a region
that holds 25 percent of the company told Reuters.
Rustem Khamitov, president of the oil-producing internal
Russian Republic of Bashkortostan, said he supported the
government's decision to postpone selling its 50.08 percent
stake, which was announced on Tuesday.
"In my opinion, after certain work regarding upgrading and
diversifying production is done, after some economic stability
is back, after that and only after that, if there is a clear
need, the theoretical option of selling a federal stake may be
considered," Khamitov told Reuters in a phone interview.
The Bashneft sale was considered one of the crown jewels of
the country's privatisation programme and was set to pit some of
Russia's most powerful businessmen and officials against each
other.
Bashneft shares slumped as much as 13 percent on Wednesday
after the announcement and ended the day 8 percent lower.
The government has valued its stake in Bashneft at about 306
billion roubles ($4.8 billion) and was planning to sell the
shares this autumn to plug holes in its budget caused by a slump
in oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine.
The government did not say until when the sale had been
postponed.
"Certainly, after two to three years the company will cost
more, and much more," Khamitov, who said he had asked the
government to consider postponing the deal, adding that a
five-year pause would be needed.
"But of course, this is for the federal centre to decide. We
don't intervene in such processes," he said.
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday
the state would now try to sell a 19.5 percent stake in state
oil company Rosneft first.
Rosneft was interested in the Bashneft privatisation and
this was creating tension over whether it should be allowed to
buy a stake in its smaller rival. Bashneft pumps about 20
million tonnes of oil per year, or a 10th of Rosneft's output.
ROSNEFT ROW
The prospect of Rosneft taking part had prompted criticism
from some government officials who had said this would
essentially involve the state transferring assets from one firm
to another.
Khamitov said in his opinion, a Rosneft bid would not
contravene Russian law. The state owns Rosneft through a special
entity, Rosneftegas, which Rosneft says means it is not directly
state controlled.
"I think that it was a professional thing by Rosneft, to
show interest ... The company's management is responsibly
solving tasks of increasing the firm's capitalisation - and I
don't see anything here what would go beyond our legislation."
Khamitov, who has headed predominantly Muslim republic since
2010, said he had asked the government to consider postponing
the deal as the region's interests were not being fully taken
into account during the privatisation process.
He said that out of all the companies interested in
Bashneft, only Rosneft and Lukoil had consulted Bashkortostan
and presented proposals to maintain the current financial
obligations to the regional capital Ufa.
"Yesterday's announcement in a certain way has calmed people
down. The existence of a 25 percent stake is a guarantee of
economic stability in the republic," he said, adding that it was
getting more than a quarter of its revenue from Bashneft.
"By moving back the Bashneft stake sale, we are maintaining
stability in the society. This is a fact," Khamitov said.
Russia is set to hold parliamentary elections next month.
Some of those interested in buying the government's Bashneft
stake, including Lukoil, said they would be consider taking an
even larger shareholding.
Asked if there was a price at which Bashkortostan would be
ready to sell its 25 percent stake, Khamitov said: "We do not
intend to sell, for us social calmness and prosperity is much
more important than the money."
($1 = 64.2593 roubles)
(Editing by David Clarke)