US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW, April 13 Russia will sell a blocking stake in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft on the stock market and is holding talks with strategic investors as part of privatisation plans, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Wednesday.
A blocking stake usually represents at least 25 percent of share capital. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement