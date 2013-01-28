MOSCOW Jan 28 Russia's mid-sized crude producer Bashneft said on Monday that its reserves replacement ratio stood at 123.4 percent last year thanks to new finds and an upgrade of existing fields assessment.

The company, owned by oil-to-telecom conglomerate Sistema , said its oil reserves increased 6.9 percent to 3.19 billion barrels under PRMS classification.

Bashneft said it discovered a new field, named Afanasyeva, in the Urals republic of Bashkortostan, with estimated C1+C2 (explored and preliminary estimated) reserves of 3.8 million tonnes. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)