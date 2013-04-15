* Q4 net income down 38 pct due to higher costs
* Bashneft feels negative impact of "60-66" export duty
regime
(Adds detail, share price)
MOSCOW, April 15 Middle-sized Russian oil
company Bashneft said on Monday net profit increased
in 2012 by 4.5 percent, year-on-year, to 52.1 billion roubles
($1.68 billion) on the back of rising production and exports.
But net income in the fourth quarter fell 38 percent to
10.76 billion roubles from the previous three months, below some
analysts' forecasts, due to higher export fees and
transportation tariffs.
The fourth quarter showed the impact of Russia's so-called
"60-66" export duty regime introduced in 2011, which cut export
duties on crude oil but increased them on low-grade oil
products.
The company, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company
Sistema , has been adversely affected by the
export duty regime due to its large exposure to refined
products.
Bashneft's Moscow-traded shares fell 2.6 percent in early
trade, underperforming a 1.33 percent decline in the broader
market. Later its shares pared losses and were almost
flat as of 0905 GMT, while the main Moscow stock index fell
further, by 1.8 percent.
Bashneft said that revenues increased 9.5 percent last year
to 532.5 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.2 percent to 98.7
billion roubles.
Bashneft also said that it's oil production rose by 1.9
percent to a record-high of 15.437 million tonnes (307,900
barrels per day) in 2012.
It said it aims to maintain this level of production for
years to come.
($1 = 31.0341 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Lidia Kelly and Jane Merriman)