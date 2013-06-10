MOSCOW, June 10 Russian mid-sized oil producer Bashneft reported on Monday a first-quarter net profit of 12 billion roubles ($372.56 million), down 10 percent from the year-earlier period on the back of rises in taxes and costs.

Bashneft, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov's Sistema conglomerate, said its revenue amounted to 126 billion roubles, up 6 percent year-on-year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 15 percent to 21 billion roubles.

($1 = 32.2100 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)