MOSCOW, April 2 Middle-sized Russian oil company
Bashneft said on Wednesday its net profit dropped 12
percent in 2013, year-on-year, to 46.2 billion roubles ($1.3
billion) due to impairment charges.
The company said its bottom line was hit by the sale of its
38.5 percent stake in production unit Belkamneft to a group of
private investors for 6.5 billion roubles last September.
Bashneft, owned by oil-to-telecoms holding company Sistema
, also said its last-year sales increased by 6
percent to 563.3 billion roubles on the back of rising oil and
gas production as well as an increase in exporting volumes.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)