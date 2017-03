MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian oil producer Bashneft posted 15.6 billion roubles ($343 million) in third-quarter net profit, double the profit in the corresponding period last year, the company said on Monday.

Bashneft, shares in which were transferred to the state last month, said its revenues rose to 162.9 billion roubles from 156.6 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined to 29.99 billion roubles from 32.2 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 45.4500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)