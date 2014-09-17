MOSCOW, Sept 17 Alexander Korsik, the head of
Russia's oil producer Bashneft, said on Wednesday that
his company's operations have not been affected by putting the
owner of Sistema holding under house arrest.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov, chairman of Sistema that owns
Bashneft, was accused of money-laundering in connection to his
company's acquisition of the oil producer and placed under house
arrest on Tuesday.
"We are following the situation of AFK Sistema and for now
do not see negative impact of these events on our current
operational activity," Korsik said in emailed comments.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Gabriela
Baczynska)