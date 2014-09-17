BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Wednesday it had temporarily restricted trading in the shares of oil producer Bashneft after they fell more than more than 23 percent.
Russian investigators said on Tuesday they had placed the chairman of holding company Sistema, which has a majority stake in Bashneft, under house arrest, accusing him of money-laundering.
The Moscow Exchange earlier temporarily restricted trading in Sistema shares, which are down more than 37 percent from Tuesday's close. Sistema has said it considers the accusations against its chairman baseless. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.