REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian businessman Gennady Timchenko said on Tuesday he was not interested in buying mid-sized oil company Bashneft and would not be interested in doing so in the future.
A Moscow court handed shares in Bashneft to the state earlier this year after ruling its privatisation had been unlawful. Since then speculation has been rife over who will buy Bashneft, Russia's fastest growing oil company by output.
Timchenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russia's biggest oil company Rosneft, led by another Putin ally, Igor Sechin, have been named as possible future owners by industry sources among others.
Asked whether he was interested in buying Bashneft, Timchenko told Reuters on the sidelines of a Moscow conference: "This is complete nonsense. There was no interest towards Bashneft and there will not be such (interest)."
Rosneft also denied any interest in Bashneft on Tuesday.
In an interview with Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper last month, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev suggested Bashneft should not be bought by a state company.
"I think Bashneft should be privatised using generally-accepted rules but not via purchase by another company controlled by the state," Ulyukayev said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.