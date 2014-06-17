MOSCOW, June 17 The Russian government started to tighten beer market regulation in 2010 by tripling excise taxes, followed by restrictions on sales, advertising and consumption, as part of a campaign to curb alcoholism. Here are some milestones that have changed the market landscape: 2010 Russia hikes beer taxes by 200 percent. 2011 Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signs a bill that classifies beer as an alcoholic drink. Most provisions of the law will come into effect in 2012 and 2013, extending to beer regulations that had already been applied to stronger spirits. Excise taxes rise by 11 percent. 2012 Russia bans beer drinking in public places and TV, Internet, and outdoor advertising of beer. Excise taxes rise by 20 percent. 2013 Russia bans beer sales in kiosks and other non-stationary places and bans beer sales elsewhere from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m., excluding bars, cafes and nightclubs. Regional authorities may set their own time limits and in some regions beer sales are now banned between 9 p.m. and 11 a.m. Beer advertising ban is extended to printed media. Excise taxes rise by 25 percent. Russian deputies call for an increase in the legal drinking age to 21 from 18. A bill is submitted to the State Duma lower house of parliament. Russian brewers agree to voluntarily stop selling beer in plastic bottles of more than 2.5 litres, or 2 litres for beer with an alcohol content above 6 percent, from 2014, amid calls from some parliamentarians to ban beer in plastic bottles completely. 2014 Excise taxes rise by a further 20 percent. The lower house of parliament takes the first step towards limiting the size of plastic beer bottles. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Giles Elgood)