SELIGER, Russia, July 31 Russian President
Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of a further increase in beer
taxes on Tuesday as part of the government's long-running
campaign to curb drinking.
"Beer alcoholism is a serious problem ... We could raise
beer taxes further," Putin said at a forum of pro-Kremlin youth
groups.
At the beginning of 2012 Russian taxes on beer rose by 20
percent and according to a Finance Ministry plan, approved late
in 2011, they will rise by a further 25 percent in 2013 and 20
percent in 2014.
Shares in Danish brewer Carlsberg, which earns
nearly half its profits from the Russian market, slid 5.15
percent by 1416 GMT.
The Russian parliament earlier passed a bill banning
internet advertising of alcoholic drinks, while a ban on alcohol
advertising in print media will come into force on Jan. 1.
